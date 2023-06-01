Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Short Interest Update

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the April 30th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 931,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Summit Hotel Properties Price Performance

INN traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.54. 1,569,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,615. The company has a market cap of $702.85 million, a P/E ratio of -72.67, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Summit Hotel Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -266.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Hotel Properties

Institutional Trading of Summit Hotel Properties

In related news, CEO Jonathan P. Stanner bought 21,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $150,903.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,402,164.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Jonathan P. Stanner bought 21,870 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $150,903.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,402,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Hope S. Taitz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $34,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,608.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,148,000 after acquiring an additional 599,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,982,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,653 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,825,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,780,000 after buying an additional 90,752 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,458,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,207,000 after buying an additional 66,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,955,000 after buying an additional 89,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

About Summit Hotel Properties

(Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.