Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Trading Down 6.1%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 402,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,386,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 14.22, a current ratio of 14.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Insider Transactions at Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,012.41% and a negative return on equity of 70.92%. The business had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Duggan purchased 376,489,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $395,314,374.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,354,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,971,869.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh bought 15,973,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $16,772,430.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,395,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,565,032.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Duggan bought 376,489,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $395,314,374.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,354,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,971,869.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 392,659,985 shares of company stock worth $412,292,984 over the last ninety days. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 82.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

See Also

