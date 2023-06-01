Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading 4.9% Higher

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.78 and last traded at $17.28. Approximately 1,948,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 4,115,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on NOVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03.

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.54 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 30.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,610.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,235.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,610.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,116 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.