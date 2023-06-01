SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.06

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.06 and traded as low as C$9.18. SunOpta shares last traded at C$9.31, with a volume of 77,375 shares trading hands.

SunOpta Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.20, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.03.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of C$300.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$291.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.0701274 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

