Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at CIBC

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SUUIF traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.07. 902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,927. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution, and fixed price energy services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

