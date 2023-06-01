Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.73, but opened at $2.88. Taboola.com shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 396,740 shares.

Specifically, CFO Stephen C. Walker purchased 75,000 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $197,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,125,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,327.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TBLA. Susquehanna raised their target price on Taboola.com from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.66.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $855.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

See Also

