Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 0.3% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 141,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 325.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 40,315 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 18,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 128.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.50. 9,388,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,639,397. The company has a market capitalization of $516.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.67. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.489 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.