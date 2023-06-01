Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Trading Down 3.2%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) fell 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.44 and last traded at $25.16. 709,945 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,209,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TNDM. Cowen reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $411,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,478.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at $138,604.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 33.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 287,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 71,579 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 272.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,721 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 46,594 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,485 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 163,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 22,936 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $83,938,000 after acquiring an additional 239,659 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

