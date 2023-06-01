Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Given Maintains Rating at 888

888 reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average is $18.86. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.81.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.05%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,086.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,110,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.0% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 61,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Articles

