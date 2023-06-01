Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,500 Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $2,778,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth about $468,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Price Performance

NYSE:SCI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.82. 605,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,727. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.66 and a 200 day moving average of $68.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $4,090,810.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Service Co. International

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Featured Stories

