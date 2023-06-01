Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $122,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Home Depot by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Home Depot
In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Home Depot Stock Up 2.0 %
Home Depot stock traded up $5.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $289.04. 2,806,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,074,962. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.
Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Home Depot Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.
About Home Depot
The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.
