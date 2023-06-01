Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $128,000 in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBSH. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.73. 219,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,481. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.23.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $389.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 29.71%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.87%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.