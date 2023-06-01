Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $151,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total transaction of $2,056,707.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,948,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total transaction of $2,056,707.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,948,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,720 shares of company stock valued at $27,358,261. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.18. 127,754,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,246,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tesla from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.33.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

