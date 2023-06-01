Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New $185,000 Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.67. 2,515,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,524,336. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.49.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.17%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

