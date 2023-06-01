Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,771 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000. Southwest Airlines makes up approximately 1.1% of Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Melius downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LUV traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,944,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,868,648. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $44.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

