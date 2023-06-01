Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,501 OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 39.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in OGE Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,751,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 68,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 22,285 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on OGE. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

OGE Energy Price Performance

In related news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OGE stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $35.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,720. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $42.91.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.67%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.