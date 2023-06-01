Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Trustmark by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Trustmark by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard H. Puckett bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,074.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trustmark Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James downgraded Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Trustmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

TRMK stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 171,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,658. Trustmark Co. has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $28.99. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $188.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

Featured Stories

