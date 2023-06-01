Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Takes $390,000 Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,918 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 19,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,986,000 after buying an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,658,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,804,000 after buying an additional 62,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,276,000 after buying an additional 48,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.38. 168,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,710. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.47. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.55 and a 12 month high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $505.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $668,912.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $75,796.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,989.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 25,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,696 in the last ninety days. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.42.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Featured Stories

