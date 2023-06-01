Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Takes $4.79 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,579,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,663 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,394,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,537,000 after buying an additional 675,700 shares in the last quarter. International City Management Association Retirement Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,478,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,466,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,084,000 after purchasing an additional 415,807 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,741,000.

IWR stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.31. The company had a trading volume of 652,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,353. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.72. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

