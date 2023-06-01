Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

TARO opened at $36.91 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $40.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARO. Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,611,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 284,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

