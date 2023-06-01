TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Trading Up 10%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.93. Approximately 175,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 441,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.
A number of research firms have recently commented on TASK. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TaskUs from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research cut their price target on TaskUs from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TaskUs from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TaskUs from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TaskUs from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.
The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
