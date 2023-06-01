TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Trading Up 10%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.93. Approximately 175,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 441,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TASK. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TaskUs from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research cut their price target on TaskUs from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TaskUs from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TaskUs from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TaskUs from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. TaskUs had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $235.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

