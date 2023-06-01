TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) rose 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.86 and last traded at $8.80. Approximately 39,039 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 73,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

TDCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded TDCX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC downgraded TDCX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TDCX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.10 to $12.10 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90.

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). TDCX had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $131.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TDCX Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TDCX by 1,120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TDCX by 372.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of TDCX by 5,628.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. 11.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

