TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) rose 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.86 and last traded at $8.80. Approximately 39,039 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 73,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TDCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded TDCX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC downgraded TDCX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TDCX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.10 to $12.10 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.
TDCX Stock Up 0.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TDCX
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TDCX by 1,120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TDCX by 372.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of TDCX by 5,628.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. 11.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About TDCX
TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TDCX (TDCX)
- Equitrans Midstream Surges 40% On Debt Ceiling Deal
- Mobileye Global Shows Resilience, Igniting Investor Confidence
- NetApp Is Gearing Up To Breakout After Earnings Top Estimates
- Is CXApp Inc.an AI Contender or Pretender?
- Victoria’s Secret Turnaround Went Stealthy, Financials Show
Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.