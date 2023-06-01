Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.71

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 89310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on TLSNY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telia Company AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.
Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17.
Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.0644 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently -37.14%.
About Telia Company AB (publ)
Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
