Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.71

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNYGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 89310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TLSNY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telia Company AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.0644 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently -37.14%.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Featured Stories

