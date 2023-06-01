Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 124.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.70. The firm has a market cap of $157.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

