Texas Yale Capital Corp. Grows Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 48,118 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 44,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $948,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 61,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 29,239 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,958,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,932,000 after acquiring an additional 72,766 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 67,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Golub Capital BDC

In related news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

GBDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.25 to $12.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $14.42.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $146.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 209.53%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

