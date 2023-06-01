Texas Yale Capital Corp. Grows Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,651 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.04. The company had a trading volume of 583,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,896. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.45. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

