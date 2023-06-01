Texas Yale Capital Corp. Grows Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after purchasing an additional 237,843 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 487,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,284,000 after acquiring an additional 120,846 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth $20,356,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,822,000 after acquiring an additional 92,450 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 145.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,637,000 after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,884 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,715. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of Snap-on stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $249.81. 79,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,615. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $265.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Roth Capital raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 17th. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.57.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.