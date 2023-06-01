Texas Yale Capital Corp. Grows Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after acquiring an additional 194,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.68.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE PAA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.11. 817,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,094,377. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.40%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

