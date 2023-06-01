Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $13.14 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. MSCI accounts for approximately 0.7% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $13,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MSCI by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,230,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $1,028,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in MSCI by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE:MSCI traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $469.24. The stock had a trading volume of 192,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,887. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $502.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $508.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.14. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $379.63 and a one year high of $572.50.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.50.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

