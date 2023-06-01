Texas Yale Capital Corp. Increases Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned about 0.11% of Main Street Capital worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 16,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth $1,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

MAIN traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.94. The company had a trading volume of 112,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,659. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $45.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.57%.

In other Main Street Capital news, Director John Earl Jackson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.20 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Earl Jackson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.20 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,266.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,800 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $267,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,058.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,694 shares of company stock worth $619,006. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

