Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 2,619 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises about 0.6% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $10,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.38. 1,842,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,753,368. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.44, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,950,343 shares of company stock worth $18,741,735 and sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

