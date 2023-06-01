Texas Yale Capital Corp. Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.4% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,305,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,488,383. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $338.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

