The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (EDIN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.70 on July 28th

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

EDIN stock opened at GBX 656 ($8.11) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 667.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 658.08. The stock has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1,110.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The Edinburgh Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 537 ($6.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 690 ($8.53).

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

