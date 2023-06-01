The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (EDIN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.70 on July 28th

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
EDIN stock opened at GBX 656 ($8.11) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 667.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 658.08. The stock has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1,110.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The Edinburgh Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 537 ($6.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 690 ($8.53).
