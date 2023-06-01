The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Home Depot by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.5 %

HD traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $287.73. 2,513,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,072,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.25.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

