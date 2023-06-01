The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,520 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 329.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth $90,000. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LSXMK shares. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.59. 170,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,021. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.21. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $45.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.11.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,283,471.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,791.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,283,471.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

