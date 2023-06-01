The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,047,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,301 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.75% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $1,110,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.48. The stock had a trading volume of 679,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,328. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $176.34. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Articles

