The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 487.2% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $143.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,952,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,495,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.51%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

