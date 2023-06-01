The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Receives $73.07 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.07.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $2,059,966.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,898.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $2,059,966.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,898.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,917 shares of company stock worth $6,889,527 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

Southern Stock Down 0.1 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,436,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,360,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,192,533,000 after acquiring an additional 723,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,424,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,036 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Southern by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,719,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,415,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $69.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. Southern has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

