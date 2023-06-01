The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Decreased by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 2.6% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.55. 1,680,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,063,118. The firm has a market cap of $87.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.74 and a 200 day moving average of $78.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

