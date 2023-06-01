The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Advisors LLC

Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 946.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $484,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650,159 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,303 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 7,173.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,326,944 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $375,925,000 after buying an additional 2,057,104 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,396,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,318,069. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

