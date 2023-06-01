Threshold Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $251.77 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. Threshold has a total market cap of $251.77 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Threshold has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019704 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00025231 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000102 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00016850 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001110 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,324.21 or 1.00006071 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,706,044,441.80294 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02524343 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $5,499,732.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

