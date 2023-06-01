Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.85

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.85 and last traded at C$6.98, with a volume of 2087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.05.

LCFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$19.50 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$236.44 million and a PE ratio of -19.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, first nations groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, power, and other industries.

