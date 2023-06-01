Tokocrypto Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TKO)

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Tokocrypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokocrypto has a market capitalization of $146.84 million and approximately $869,872.88 worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tokocrypto has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Tokocrypto Coin Profile

Tokocrypto launched on April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 497,587,136 coins. The official website for Tokocrypto is www.tokocrypto.com. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tokocrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto is a cryptocurrency platform that was launched in 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia’s Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency. Their latest project, TKO, is a unique hybrid token that serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform, including participation in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was launched in April 2021 and has attracted both private and enterprise users. Tokocrypto was created in partnership with Binance, which supports the project’s future development.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokocrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokocrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

