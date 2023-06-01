Toncoin Price Hits $1.82 on Top Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.82 or 0.00006802 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $6.22 billion and approximately $10.58 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00020091 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00025511 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000104 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00016805 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001095 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,800.62 or 1.00068949 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002395 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.84997532 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $13,546,894.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

