Traders Purchase Large Volume of Chewy Call Options (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 110,174 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 313% compared to the typical volume of 26,687 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHWY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chewy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 316,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 183,761 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth $2,041,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Chewy by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,818,000 after acquiring an additional 66,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY traded up $6.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.31. 15,485,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,177,935. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average is $38.87. Chewy has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 45.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

