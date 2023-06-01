Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRMB. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Edward Jones upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of TRMB traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,571,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,427. Trimble has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $72.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51.

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Trimble by 86,928.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Trimble by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $162,931,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Trimble by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Trimble by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,946,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

