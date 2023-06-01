Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Down to $31.58

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.58, but opened at $30.81. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $31.15, with a volume of 5,087,590 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TCOM. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Trading Up 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 112.79 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.15 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 0.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth about $213,195,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $168,290,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 342.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,463,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,164 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 459.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,143,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,231 shares during the period. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.