Truepoint Inc. Grows Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,314,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086,076 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Truepoint Inc. owned approximately 3.88% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $51,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5,401.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,011.9% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,416. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.34.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

