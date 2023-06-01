Truepoint Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 152.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,949 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,083 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 65,909 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24,238.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,223,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,311. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average is $19.69.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.