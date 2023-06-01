Truepoint Inc. Has $601,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 157.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $117.80. The stock had a trading volume of 257,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,351. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $132.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.32.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

